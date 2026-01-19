Previous
Breezy Beach by sharongaietto
Breezy Beach

It felt like -15 degrees at North Avenue Beach. The wind was whipping and the sun was shining. Though, it did not help the situation.
19th January 2026

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
