Previous
Squirrel Skills by sharongaietto
21 / 365

Squirrel Skills

This squirrel was not bothered by me or my camera. It was as if he/she was like, “Go ahead take my picture. I’m pretty darn amazing.”
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact