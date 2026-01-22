Previous
Pre--Sunrise Glow by sharongaietto
22 / 365

Pre--Sunrise Glow

By tomorrow this lakefront will be completely frozen. With wind chills expected to be around -30, it's going to be uncomfortably cold.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact