Previous
22 / 365
Pre--Sunrise Glow
By tomorrow this lakefront will be completely frozen. With wind chills expected to be around -30, it's going to be uncomfortably cold.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Sharon Gaietto
365
Canon EOS R5 C
22nd January 2026 8:03am
michigan
,
ice
,
reflection
,
winter
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
skyline
,
chicago
,
january
,
lakefront
