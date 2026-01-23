Previous
Below Zero Along the Lakefront by sharongaietto
23 / 365

Below Zero Along the Lakefront

It was -6 and felt like -16 at the 31st Street Beach this morning. Couldn’t even tell while wearing 3 pairs of socks, 4 pants, 8 top layers (including coat), hat (with 2 hoods) and 2 pairs of gloves.
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact