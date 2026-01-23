Sign up
Previous
23 / 365
Below Zero Along the Lakefront
It was -6 and felt like -16 at the 31st Street Beach this morning. Couldn’t even tell while wearing 3 pairs of socks, 4 pants, 8 top layers (including coat), hat (with 2 hoods) and 2 pairs of gloves.
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
23
photos
3
followers
1
following
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
23rd January 2026 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
street
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
below
,
31st
,
ice;
,
winter;
,
beach;
,
january;
,
chicago;
,
lakefront;
,
michigan;
,
zero;
,
freezing;
