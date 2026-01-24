Sign up
Previous
24 / 365
Wall of Clouds
The wall of clouds over a very frigid Lake Michigan (air temperature -7) was like something out of a movie. The water crib looked like it was going to be engulfed by the clouds.
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
24th January 2026 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
lake
,
january
,
below
,
ice;
,
clouds;
,
winter;
,
chicago;
,
michigan;
,
zero;
,
crib;
,
frozen;
