Previous
Wall of Clouds by sharongaietto
24 / 365

Wall of Clouds

The wall of clouds over a very frigid Lake Michigan (air temperature -7) was like something out of a movie. The water crib looked like it was going to be engulfed by the clouds.
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact