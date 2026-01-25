Previous
Miniature Pieces of Art by sharongaietto
25 / 365

Miniature Pieces of Art

The snow was falling in Chicago today. So, I grabbed the macro lens and got in close to capture a few flakes as the fell from the sky.
25th January 2026 25th Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
