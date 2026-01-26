Sign up
26 / 365
Rainbow Sky Explosion
Snow, ice and wind chills below zero, just an average winter's morning in Chicago. Sunrise at North Avenue Beach.
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
26th January 2026 8:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
winter
,
avenue
,
north
,
reflection;
,
beach;
,
sunrise;
,
snow;
,
january;
,
skyline;
,
chicago;
GaryW
ace
Just gorgeous! So much to look at!
January 27th, 2026
