27 / 365
Old Post Office
It was once the largest post office in the world. Capable of moving 35 million letters in a single day. Today, The Old Post Office is home to 2.5 million square feet of multi-use office and event space.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
Views
2
365
Canon EOS R5 C
27th January 2026 1:54pm
old
post
art
history
architecture;
office;
chicago;
deco;
