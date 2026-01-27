Previous
Old Post Office by sharongaietto
Old Post Office

It was once the largest post office in the world. Capable of moving 35 million letters in a single day. Today, The Old Post Office is home to 2.5 million square feet of multi-use office and event space.
27th January 2026 27th Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
