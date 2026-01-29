Previous
The Commute Home by sharongaietto
29 / 365

The Commute Home

The commute home on a frigid evening, over an icy river. With the Wrigley Building acting as a backdrop.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact