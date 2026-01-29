Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
29 / 365
The Commute Home
The commute home on a frigid evening, over an icy river. With the Wrigley Building acting as a backdrop.
29th January 2026
29th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
29
photos
4
followers
2
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
29th January 2026 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
bridge
,
ice
,
winter
,
river
,
building
,
chicago
,
january
,
wrigley
,
columbus
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close