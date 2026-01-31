Previous
Last Sunset of January
31 / 365

Last Sunset of January

It's been a month to remember. Lots of cold, snow and ice. Winter in Chicago will keep you on your toes. The sunset from the Montrose Pier.
31st January 2026

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
