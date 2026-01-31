Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
31 / 365
Last Sunset of January
It's been a month to remember. Lots of cold, snow and ice. Winter in Chicago will keep you on your toes. The sunset from the Montrose Pier.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
31
photos
5
followers
2
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R5 C
Taken
31st January 2026 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
michigan
,
ice
,
sunset
,
winter
,
lake
,
pier
,
chicago
,
frozen
,
montrose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close