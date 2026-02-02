Previous
In-Flight by sharongaietto
33 / 365

In-Flight

By the time I got the camera aimed, he/she was out of the tree and in the air. I snapped away as the Red-tailed Hawk soared through the cloudy sky.
2nd February 2026

Sharon Gaietto

@sharongaietto
