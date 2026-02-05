Previous
Pretty in Pink by sharongaietto
36 / 365

Pretty in Pink

Today's sunrise was over before the sun even rose. Before the sun could even make an appearance it was swallowed up by the thick cloud cover along the lakefront.
5th February 2026

Sharon Gaietto

9% complete

