Previous
39 / 365
Trail of Clouds
Sunrise at North Avenue Pier overlooking a frozen Lake Michigan.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
Sharon Gaietto
@sharongaietto
39
photos
365
Canon EOS R5 C
8th February 2026 8:12am
michigan
,
winter
,
february
,
avenue
,
beach
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
skyline
,
chicago
,
north
,
icy
,
lakefront
,
2026
