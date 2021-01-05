Previous
I am very ready to be a grandmother! by sharonm
5 / 365

I am very ready to be a grandmother!

Enjoying lunch with this intelligent young lady, who needed to sit on her knees to drink the very big milkshake
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

SharonM

@sharonm
I don't sit still. There is always something to do. Since moving to Queensland, we have made an effort to get out of...
