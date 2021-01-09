Previous
Next
Where there's will, there's a way! by sharonm
9 / 365

Where there's will, there's a way!

Palliative care for Miss Molly. Her heart condition means that she cannot walk very far, but she still wants to come with us. Problem solved! 🙂
#onephotoaday
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

SharonM

@sharonm
I don't sit still. There is always something to do. Since moving to Queensland, we have made an effort to get out of...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise