16 / 365
A moment in time
That fleeting moment when the sun has gone down and the lights have come on, but it is not yet dark. We don't really have twilight in Brisbane. One minute it is light and the next it is dark!
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
SharonM
@sharonm
I don't sit still. There is always something to do. Since moving to Queensland, we have made an effort to get out of...
Album
One Photo a Day
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
16th January 2021 7:01pm
