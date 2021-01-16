Previous
A moment in time by sharonm
16 / 365

A moment in time

That fleeting moment when the sun has gone down and the lights have come on, but it is not yet dark. We don't really have twilight in Brisbane. One minute it is light and the next it is dark!
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

SharonM

@sharonm
