Great to be in the air again! by sharonm
23 / 365

Looking forward to visiting my parents for the long weekend. It has been nearly 18 months since I saw them last.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Babs ace
Have a lovely trip. Where are you flying to? I drove my pal to the airport in Newcastle on Thursday as she is finally able to go to Melbourne to visit her family. She hasn't seen them for over a year.
January 23rd, 2021  
