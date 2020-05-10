Previous
Photographing a photographer by sharonmh
40 / 365

Photographing a photographer

Photographing my grandaughter as she is getting her shot lined up.
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Sharon

@sharonmh
I have had my DSLR for a while now but have never ventured off auto mode. I have just started a photography course online which...
13% complete

