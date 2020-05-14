Previous
Dandelion by sharonmh
44 / 365

Dandelion

We used to call these dandelion clocks, you had to blow the seeds off and how ever many blows it took was what the hour was.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Sharon

@sharonmh
I have had my DSLR for a while now but have never ventured off auto mode. I have just started a photography course online which...
13% complete

