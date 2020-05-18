Previous
Next
Rusty screw by sharonmh
48 / 365

Rusty screw

Someone threw this away and I think it was brought up by the tide.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Sharon

@sharonmh
I have had my DSLR for a while now but have never ventured off auto mode. I have just started a photography course online which...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise