Previous
Next
Bloom by shaunaleaj
1 / 365

Bloom

“A world of grief and pain
flowers bloom—
even then.”
~ Kobayashi Issa
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Shauna Lea

@shaunaleaj
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise