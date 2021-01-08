Previous
Next
365Project[20210108]-7227 by shaunaleaj
8 / 365

365Project[20210108]-7227

“Trees raised their naked, mottled branches to the sky like mourners stilled in attitudes of grief.”

― Arundhati Roy, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness

(365Project2021/photo8)
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Shauna Lea

@shaunaleaj
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise