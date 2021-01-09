Previous
9 / 365
9 / 365

Stand

“Be sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firmly” ~ Abraham Lincoln

Finally, I saw the trumpeter swans wintering near Heber Springs, AR. They are lovely... and very vocal.

#HeberSprings #Arkansas #NaturalState #swan #365 #trumpeterswan #migration #winterhome #regal #wings #365project #photoaday #365project2021 #waterfowl #birds #flock #bevy #January
(365project2021/photo9)
9th January 2021

Shauna Lea

@shaunaleaj
2% complete

