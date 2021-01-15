Previous
Grandeur by shaunaleaj
15 / 365

Grandeur

“When through the woods, and forest glades I wander
And hear the birds sing sweetly in the trees.
When I look down, from lofty mountain grandeur
And see the brook, and feel the gentle breeze,

Then sings my soul, my Saviour God, to Thee;
How great Thou art, how great Thou art.”

(365project2021/photo15)
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Shauna Lea

@shaunaleaj
