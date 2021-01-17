Previous
Neighborhood Dusk by shaunaleaj
17 / 365

Neighborhood Dusk

“Dusk gives the signal
For night to be born....”

~ from Ralph Fletcher’s
Twilight Comes Twice

(365project2021/photo17)
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Shauna Lea

@shaunaleaj
4% complete

Photo Details

