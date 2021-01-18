Previous
Simple Beauty by shaunaleaj
18 / 365

Simple Beauty

“The simple things are also the most extraordinary things, and only the wise can see them.”
– Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Shauna Lea

@shaunaleaj
