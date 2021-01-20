Previous
Next
Rock - Lost Valley by shaunaleaj
20 / 365

Rock - Lost Valley

“A rock pile ceases to be a rock pile the moment a single man contemplates it, bearing within him the image of a cathedral.”

― Antoine de Saint-Exupery, The Little Prince

(365project2021/photo20)
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Shauna Lea

@shaunaleaj
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise