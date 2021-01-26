Previous
Next
Angle & Perspective by shaunaleaj
26 / 365

Angle & Perspective

“What is life but the angle of vision? A man is measured by the angle at which he looks at objects.”
— Ralph Waldo Emerson

(365project2021/photo26)
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Shauna Lea

@shaunaleaj
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise