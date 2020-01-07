My Baby

This is a filler because it was a long day and I just can't today lol. I took this back in November of my daughter for her senior photo. She turned 18 on December 23rd and she's graduating early on the 29th of this month. She is my oldest. I also have a 7 year old son. It's been hard this past year with her being a senior and turning 18 and graduating. It makes me, as a parent and mom, feel proud, sad, excited, worried, happy, ... did I mention sad cause all of a sudden I have an adult daughter and my little girl is no more. It's mind boggling for me to say the least lol.



Anyway, this was my favorite of all of them that I took :)

