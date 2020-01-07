Previous
Next
My Baby by shawnas365
7 / 365

My Baby

This is a filler because it was a long day and I just can't today lol. I took this back in November of my daughter for her senior photo. She turned 18 on December 23rd and she's graduating early on the 29th of this month. She is my oldest. I also have a 7 year old son. It's been hard this past year with her being a senior and turning 18 and graduating. It makes me, as a parent and mom, feel proud, sad, excited, worried, happy, ... did I mention sad cause all of a sudden I have an adult daughter and my little girl is no more. It's mind boggling for me to say the least lol.

Anyway, this was my favorite of all of them that I took :)
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise