9 / 365
A Little Blue
This is about the amount of blue sky we get per day, if that, for about 10 minutes here in Oregon this time of year lol. I love using this lens ball.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Shawna Schroeder
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
Tags
reflection
oregon
lens ball
samsungs10
Bobby D
ace
Great capture. Really like the colors.
January 10th, 2020
