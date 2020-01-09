Previous
A Little Blue by shawnas365
9 / 365

A Little Blue

This is about the amount of blue sky we get per day, if that, for about 10 minutes here in Oregon this time of year lol. I love using this lens ball.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
Bobby D ace
Great capture. Really like the colors.
January 10th, 2020  
