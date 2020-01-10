Previous
He's not happy... by shawnas365
10 / 365

He's not happy...

He started molting this past week and he's not happy. He flared up trying to loosen up the shed on his face. I feel bad for him cause I can't do anything to help besides give him a bath every few days.
Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
