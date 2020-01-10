Sign up
10 / 365
He's not happy...
He started molting this past week and he's not happy. He flared up trying to loosen up the shed on his face. I feel bad for him cause I can't do anything to help besides give him a bath every few days.
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Shawna Schroeder
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
10
photos
8
followers
19
following
5
365
SM-G973U
10th January 2020 10:03am
pet
lizard
bearded dragon
