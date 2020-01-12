Previous
Rain, Rain, Go Away by shawnas365
12 / 365

Rain, Rain, Go Away

But I live in Oregon so it won't for awhile lol. Only shot I got today, been a busy weekend.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
