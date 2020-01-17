Previous
I Spy A Little Eye by shawnas365
17 / 365

I Spy A Little Eye

I had knelt down to get some of his food that's underneath his tank and I happened to look up at the same time and saw this lol.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
Monica
You were spotted!
January 17th, 2020  
