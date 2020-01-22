Previous
Next
I Can't... by shawnas365
22 / 365

I Can't...

The mom is always the last to get sick. I caught my sons cold and it's been down hill from there. Just call me Rudolph lol
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise