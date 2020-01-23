Previous
Dessert Anyone... by shawnas365
23 / 365

Dessert Anyone...

I took this at work today. Our Chef was making a dessert for tomorrow and had us try some. This was some type of apple blossom and it was delicious :)
Shawna Schroeder

