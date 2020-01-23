Sign up
Dessert Anyone...
I took this at work today. Our Chef was making a dessert for tomorrow and had us try some. This was some type of apple blossom and it was delicious :)
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Shawna Schroeder
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
365
SM-G973U
23rd January 2020 2:36pm
food
macro
food photography
