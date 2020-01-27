Previous
Lunch Time by shawnas365
26 / 365

Lunch Time

Me and my husband usually go out to eat somewhere once a week. Sometimes its nice, sometimes its fast food. We went to Momiji's this time, a sushi type place. I got Shrimp and Chicken Yakisoba and it was delicious.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
Shawna Schroeder
