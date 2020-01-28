Previous
Practice Makes Perfect by shawnas365
27 / 365

Practice Makes Perfect

I got my husband a wood burning kit for Christmas and he finally tried it out tonight. This is his first little bit, just practicing using it for now.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
