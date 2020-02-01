Previous
Love you a Latte by shawnas365
30 / 365

Love you a Latte

Just a filler but have go start February with a cute photo of my son from this past summer, one of my favorites :)
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
