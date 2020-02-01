Sign up
Love you a Latte
Just a filler but have go start February with a cute photo of my son from this past summer, one of my favorites :)
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
Shawna Schroeder
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
Views
1
365
SM-G973U
11th May 2019 12:21pm
Public
love
cookie
son
