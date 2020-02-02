Previous
New Hobby by shawnas365
31 / 365

New Hobby

I got my husband a wood burning kit for Christmas and he recently started using it and he made me a heart this morning 😁
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
