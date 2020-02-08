Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
36 / 365
Cheeseburger anyone??
I made this today to give to our chef at my work. I put in my 2 weeks notice last week so I wanted to make him something before I go. I haven't decided if this is going to be an ornament or if I'll add more to it.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shawna Schroeder
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
36
photos
18
followers
40
following
9% complete
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
8th February 2020 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
3d
,
hobby
,
quilling
,
paper art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close