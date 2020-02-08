Previous
Next
Cheeseburger anyone?? by shawnas365
36 / 365

Cheeseburger anyone??

I made this today to give to our chef at my work. I put in my 2 weeks notice last week so I wanted to make him something before I go. I haven't decided if this is going to be an ornament or if I'll add more to it.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise