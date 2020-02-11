Previous
Independence Valentine by shawnas365
39 / 365

Independence Valentine

This is a statue downtown and someone put some decorations on it. Had to get a shot.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
