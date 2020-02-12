Previous
Next
Foggy Williamette by shawnas365
40 / 365

Foggy Williamette

Stopped at the city park today to see if I could get any good fog shots, I succeeded :)
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
I love this. A natural black and white with that pop of green. Just lovely. Fav
February 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise