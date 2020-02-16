Sign up
For the Chef
I made this for our chef at work. My last day is Friday and I wanted to give him something. I have a lot of respect for him and his position so I made this to show him that. All of this except the base is made of paper.
16th February 2020
16th Feb 20
Shawna Schroeder
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
