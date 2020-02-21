Last Day....

Today was my last day at my job as head server at a retirement community. I've been there for 3 years. We decided, after months of talking about what to do, to make a change for the better in that I will have more time at home then I do now due to work hours. So on Monday I start a new job at a cabinet shop, at a place I worked at 15 years ago.



This is all the stuff I got from different coworkers. All the flowers, chocolate, cards, energy drinks, Starbucks cup, balloon and plush animal came mainly from some kids that I was a supervisor of. I was told many times that I made a huge impact on them and they don't want me to go but they understood. I had so many residents say good luck, I'll be missed, that I was such a joy to have as they're server. It sucks in a way but I'm excited to start a new chapter.