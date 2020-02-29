Previous
Breakfast by shawnas365
50 / 365

Breakfast

We had Jace Day today with our son. Went out to breakfast, went to some stores, got Starbucks and ended up at Wunderland (an arcade type place where you can win tickets for prizes and play video games).
Shawna Schroeder

