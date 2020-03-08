Sign up
58 / 365
Pink
Thread that my grandma sent me last year when she moved into her new apartment. I haven't used it for anything yet but I won't ever get rid of it either.
8th March 2020
8th Mar 20
Shawna Schroeder
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
365
365
Taken
8th March 2020 1:45pm
Tags
macro
,
pink
,
thread
,
rainbow2020
