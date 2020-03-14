Previous
Next
Purple by shawnas365
64 / 365

Purple

Working on my cross stitch project and decided to use my floss as my shot today.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise