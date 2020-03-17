Previous
Orange by shawnas365
67 / 365

Orange

Some weird gummy snack my son happened to have and yes I ate it lol.
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Shawna Schroeder

@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
✨ m i l l i e ✨
Lovely
March 18th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Love the processing around it.
March 18th, 2020  
amyK ace
Looks like it’s glowing; nice!
March 18th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
nice lighting
March 18th, 2020  
Shawna Schroeder
@milliekennedy @sunnygirl @bubblequeen @amyk thank you very much :)
March 18th, 2020  
