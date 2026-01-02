Sign up
Smokey
I live in Oregon and, per usual, it's raining and cold outside so I started my day playing on the Xbox and I had company while I did. He loves soft blankets and I got a new OSU blanket for Christmas lol
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Shawna Schroeder
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
cat
,
macro
,
relax
,
indoor
,
smokey
,
#samsunggalaxys21ultra
