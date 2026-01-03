Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
3 / 365
Profile
Not exactly what I planned to post but when I was eating Moose Track popcorn for a snack I decided to take a "just in case" shot and noticed the one piece of popcorn looks like a skull profile so decided to use this shot after all lol.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shawna Schroeder
ace
@shawnas365
I absolutely love photography and learning new techniques. Last two years I've kind of lost touch so I want to get reacquainted with my Nikon...
3
photos
4
followers
17
following
0% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
3rd January 2026 1:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
macro
,
skull
,
profile
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close